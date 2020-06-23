All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1 157th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1 157th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1 157th Ave

1 157th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1 157th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Southeast Bellevue

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This private main floor of a house is located in a great neighborhood, was just fully remodeled and features spacious floor plan with big master bedroom plus 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with windows from sealing to the floor and dining room, kitchen with custom furniture and granite floor . It has New: larger windows, glistening swedish unique color oak hardwood floors; granite fireplace; kitchen with granite countertops, Verona, Tuskany(Italy),Neapol marble tiles, cabinets, appliances (including microwave, stove/range, and dishwasher); bathroom with granite sinks/floor and marble shower. Also there is fresh pain throughout; light fixtures; plenty of storage space; new roof; large yard, and much more.

The home is located on a quit neighborhood 5 min from shopping (Crossroads Mall and walk to Lake Hills Shopping Center), parks (walk to Evergreen Park and Lake Hills Greenbelt park), groceries (Trader Joes, Walmart, QFC, and Fred Mayer), entertainment (Crossroads Theater, Bowling), public library, Microsoft, Bellevue Community College, I-90 (no toll free to Seattle), public Elementary/Middle schools, and major bus lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 157th Ave have any available units?
1 157th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 157th Ave have?
Some of 1 157th Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 157th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1 157th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 157th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1 157th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1 157th Ave offer parking?
No, 1 157th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1 157th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 157th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 157th Ave have a pool?
No, 1 157th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1 157th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1 157th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1 157th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 157th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle