1 157th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities media room

This private main floor of a house is located in a great neighborhood, was just fully remodeled and features spacious floor plan with big master bedroom plus 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large living room with windows from sealing to the floor and dining room, kitchen with custom furniture and granite floor . It has New: larger windows, glistening swedish unique color oak hardwood floors; granite fireplace; kitchen with granite countertops, Verona, Tuskany(Italy),Neapol marble tiles, cabinets, appliances (including microwave, stove/range, and dishwasher); bathroom with granite sinks/floor and marble shower. Also there is fresh pain throughout; light fixtures; plenty of storage space; new roof; large yard, and much more.



The home is located on a quit neighborhood 5 min from shopping (Crossroads Mall and walk to Lake Hills Shopping Center), parks (walk to Evergreen Park and Lake Hills Greenbelt park), groceries (Trader Joes, Walmart, QFC, and Fred Mayer), entertainment (Crossroads Theater, Bowling), public library, Microsoft, Bellevue Community College, I-90 (no toll free to Seattle), public Elementary/Middle schools, and major bus lines.