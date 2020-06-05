1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

PRICE REDUCED! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Move in Ready 3 level Townhouse close th Vienna Metro! Master Bedroom w/ en-suite master bathroom. DR/LR Combo w/ woodburning fireplace, Hardwood floors in the main level. Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets. Powder room in main level. Fully finished basement w/ Full bathroom; Enjoy the outdoors in the patio and fully fenced backyard. Community Pool, Tennis/Basketball courts, and Tots Playground. Pets welcome case by case! Carpets will be steam cleaned.