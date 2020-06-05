All apartments in Vienna
1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW

1113 Moorefield Hill Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1113 Moorefield Hill Court Southwest, Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
PRICE REDUCED! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Move in Ready 3 level Townhouse close th Vienna Metro! Master Bedroom w/ en-suite master bathroom. DR/LR Combo w/ woodburning fireplace, Hardwood floors in the main level. Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets. Powder room in main level. Fully finished basement w/ Full bathroom; Enjoy the outdoors in the patio and fully fenced backyard. Community Pool, Tennis/Basketball courts, and Tots Playground. Pets welcome case by case! Carpets will be steam cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have any available units?
1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vienna, VA.
What amenities does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have?
Some of 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW currently offering any rent specials?
1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW is pet friendly.
Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW offer parking?
Yes, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW offers parking.
Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have a pool?
Yes, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW has a pool.
Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have accessible units?
No, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1113 MOOREFIELD HILL COURT SW does not have units with air conditioning.
