/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Old Courthouse
53 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Tysons Central 7
32 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Tysons West
54 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Tysons Central 7
88 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Tysons West
38 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Tysons Central 7
24 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
115 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DRIVE
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
Bright and cheerful unit in fantastic area--Walk to Metro rail. Two level unit with street level entrances from Centerboro or courtyard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2594 GLENGYLE DRIVE
2594 Glengyle Drive, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1132 sqft
This condo is in center of Vienna and close to metro and bus stop, floor plan -Traditional , new paint for whole house , combination kitchen/Dining , new oven/stove , living / dining room w/new floor , upgrade carpet on 2 bedrooms and 2 full
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1567 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1567 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1380 sqft
UNIT 202 . 2 level condo within short distance to Silver line metro station, Walk to shops and Restaurants. New paint, new appliances and new floors in kitchen , new ceramic floors in upper stairs baths. Granite kitchen counter tops.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
8360 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8360 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1132 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom condo with open floor plan! Located just minutes away from Metro and Tysons 1 and 2. Secured entrance and security.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2931 DEER HOLLOW WAY
2931 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1188 sqft
Great location and steps away from Vienna metro. Bright and sunny 2 bed / 2 bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2921 DEER HOLLOW WAY
2921 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Great location! Beautiful luxurious condo walk to Vienna metro stations and close to George mason university, fort belvoir, Pentagon and shopping centers. So many conveniences close by this is truly a lovely condo. (requirements: rental app.
1 of 25
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tysons Central 7
1 Unit Available
1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE
1650 Silver Hill Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1813 sqft
Welcome to The Verse. Tysons New Luxury Condos at The Boro, built for the Elite and Sophisticated.
Results within 5 miles of Vienna
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Similar Pages
Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 BedroomsVienna 3 BedroomsVienna Accessible ApartmentsVienna Apartments with Balcony
Vienna Apartments with GarageVienna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVienna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVienna Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA