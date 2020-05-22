All apartments in Vienna
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
The Reserve At Tysons Corner

8060 Crianza Pl · (703) 382-2654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free Rent! Based on a 10+ Month Lease. Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA 22182
Old Courthouse

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1G23 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit 2E136 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 2B206 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

See 29+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2C25 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 1C315 · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Unit 2F47 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve At Tysons Corner.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
carpet
ice maker
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
The Reserve at Tysons Corner offers one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature large floor plans with upgraded appliances including gas stove, open kitchen and wood flooring. Indulge in a stylish residence featuring designer interiors, spa-inspired baths, unsurpassed amenities and a world class location - only minutes to shopping and just 20 minutes to DC. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
limit: 1 dog maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit (3x4): $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have any available units?
The Reserve At Tysons Corner has 57 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have?
Some of The Reserve At Tysons Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve At Tysons Corner currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve At Tysons Corner is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free Rent! Based on a 10+ Month Lease. Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is The Reserve At Tysons Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner offers parking.
Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner has a pool.
Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner has accessible units.
Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve At Tysons Corner have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve At Tysons Corner has units with air conditioning.
