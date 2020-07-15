/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
280 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
53 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Vienna
317 ADAHI ROAD SE
317 Adahi Road Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
Well located home with 2 master bedrooms and 2 full bathroom available immediately for rent in the Town of Vienna on a private acre lot with plenty of parking! With over 2,500 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
46 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
31 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
72 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
1587 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1587 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1338 sqft
This Newly Renovated Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Condo is conveniently located in Westwood Village with easy access to Metro, rt 7, 267, 495 and all that Tyson's has to offer.
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BLVD #332
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1032 sqft
Spacious and spotless condo with quiet courtyard views! Located on the quiet side of the building with balcony overlooking the courtyard, 2 BR, 2 BA, Office Nook, 2 underground garage spaces (GS2-3 and GS2-100), approx. 1100 sq.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
North Central
8360 GREENSBORO DR #208
8360 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1132 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA inside wonderful gated community with 24 hour security. Unit offers renovated kit., open living & dining space, extra storage, balcony & abundant parking in the heart of Tyson's Corner.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2921 DEER HOLLOW WAY #116
2921 Deer Hollow Way, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
994 sqft
Looking for that perfect, Dream Rental and not finding it? Look no more, this gorgeous, well maintained 2 bedroom condo is a true Commuter's dream location and only steps from the Vienna Metro, parks, shops and Providence Community Center! This
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
1591 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1591 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1519 sqft
What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3165 FAIRBURY LANE
3165 Fairbury Lane, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3165 FAIRBURY LANE in Merrifield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9490 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9490 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 2BR, 2BA condo in a gated community at Vienna Metro.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.
1 of 25
Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DR #359
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1082 sqft
The Vienna Metro Station across the street. TWO LEVEL Upper-Floor Courtyard Condo! Interior layout feels like a townhome. 1,082 S.F. condo in gated building.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2903 BLEEKER STREET
2903 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1256 sqft
Luxury condo buildin 2015, upgrade Corner Unit w/Lots of Sunny & Bright, Open Floor Plan, Upgrade kitchen cabinet, Moen Integra faucet, Stainless appliances, upgrade bath floor and wall tile, frameless shower door, Luxury bath, Chorome.
Results within 5 miles of Vienna
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
18 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Similar Pages
Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 BedroomsVienna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVienna 3 BedroomsVienna Accessible Apartments
Vienna Apartments with BalconiesVienna Apartments with GaragesVienna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVienna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVienna Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA