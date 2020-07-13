/
apartments with pool
127 Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
59 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Vienna
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna. Condo has a Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet with professionally-installed shelving.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Vienna
113 KINGSLEY ROAD SW
113 Kingsley Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1811 sqft
Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
25 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
21 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
77 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,049
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
1573 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1573 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1580 sqft
**Rarely Available**2-Level, 1580 Sq Ft Condo! The Largest Unit in This Community! On the Main Level You Will Find A Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, White Lower + Upper Cabinetry, Gas Range, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2149 sqft
Submit applications online through PPM at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Tysons Central 7
1650 SILVER HILL DR
1650 Silver Hill Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1480 sqft
NEW Luxury Condo in Tysons~ walkable community, The Boro. This stunning space comes FULLY furnished with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, expansive views, gourmet kitchen, large pantry and island, spacious layout, 2 parking garage spaces, and more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9490 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9490 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1082 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Upscale 2BR, 2BA condo in a gated community at Vienna Metro.
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
2632 SKIDMORE CIRCLE
2632 Skidmore Circle, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3476 sqft
Total 3,476 sq.ft above two levels w/Open layout**Gourmet Kitchen**Hardwood Floors**Fully Finished Basement has a Den, Rec.Rm w/Full BA**Only Ten Minute walk from Dunn-Loring Metro, Short Walk to Community Pool**Vacant and Ready to move-in!
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
West Side
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
North Central
8360 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8360 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom condo with open floor plan! Located just minutes away from Metro and Tysons 1 and 2. Secured entrance and security.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9502 POPLAR LEAF COURT
9502 Poplar Leaf Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1336 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Fairfax! This gem is located in close proximity to local commuter routes, restaurants and shopping. The community pool is located right across the parking lot.
