Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

299 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA

Finding an apartment in Vienna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Vienna
12 Units Available
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
214 Locust St. SE, # 117 Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1570 sqft
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tysons Central 7
86 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1540 sqft
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2802 BALLIETT COURT
2802 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2274 sqft
PRIME LOCATION -Highly desired Merrifield View Location. Home in excellent condition. 24 month minimum lease. Newly renovated. 3 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 renovated Full Baths on Upper Level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 SARAH WOODS COURT
2200 Sarah Woods Court, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
STUNNING SPACIOUS FORMER MODEL W/BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KIT & BRKFST RM, FORMAL LR & DR, FR WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODS, LIBRARY, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL, GREAT MBR SUITE W/LUXURY BATH,
Results within 5 miles of Vienna
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
$
Merrifield
51 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
City Guide for Vienna, VA

Greetings, Vienna, Virginia apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, your online apartment hunting headquarters! A scenic, well-kept, family-friendly little city situated on the doorstep of D.C., Vienna just may be the perfect place for peeps like you to call home. Are you just jonesin’ to reel in the apartment of your dreams in Vienna, Virginia? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darned sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thrown together b...

Having trouble with Craigslist Vienna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking to land a cheap apartment for rent in Vienna? What are you, a comedian? Luxury rentals are pretty much the only way to go in the city, and luxury, sadly, doesn’t come cheap. In fact, even the least expensive rentals in Vienna, VA come with pretty hefty price tags; multi-BR apartments and townhomes are likely to cost you two grand or more. Amenities at apartments in Vienna, fortunately, tend to be top of the line and frequently include modern appliances, gourmet kitchens with new cabinets, hardwood floors, patios, balconies, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, scenic views, gyms, clubhouses, laundry facilities, and more.

Planning to share living space with a furry four footed roommate by any chance? Pet-friendly apartments are usually slim pickings in Vienna, but you’ll be glad to know (you lucky dog), that a limited number of property managers do allow cats, dogs, fish, alligators, stingrays, and orca whales. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change (50 bucks minimum) if you’re a pet owner. Same goes for leasers in need of a furnished rental in Vienna or a short-term leasing deal.

Most apartment complexes in Vienna have at least a few vacancies year round. Luckily, move-in specials pop up frequently as well, so check back frequently for the best leasing deals on apartments in Vienna that the internet has to offer. Also, don’t forget to bring along the essentials – two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking info – when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Most property managers in the city run basic credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some skeletons in your leasing past, you’ll need a bona fide cosigner to seal the deal in Vienna.

A safe, family-friendly, conveniently located little city that’s frequently been called one of America’s best places to live, Vienna has a lot more going for it than crazy-cool apartment deals. So why delay? Start clicking away for your future stomping grounds, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vienna, VA

Finding an apartment in Vienna that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

