3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 PM
169 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
705 TAPAWINGO ROAD SW
705 Tapawingo Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
LOCATION - LOCATION! Located in the sought after town of Vienna and 1 mile from the Vienna metro, this cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler has all the space you need! LARGE and spectacular fenced in yard, deck, cozy fireplace, finished basement,
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
509 CREEK CROSSING RD NE
509 Creek Crossing Road Northeast, Vienna, VA
Fantastic location, Beautiful Split Foyer in the heart of Vienna Town and few blocks to downtown Vienna with all the shops, restaurants and trails that make this one of the most desirable town to live in the United States.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Vienna
1 Unit Available
113 KINGSLEY ROAD SW
113 Kingsley Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified
1 of 114
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
112 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Side
1 Unit Available
8904 Ashgrove House Ln
8904 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1740 sqft
For Rent: 8904 Ashgrove House Ln - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5812435)
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
8507 WESTOWN WAY
8507 Westown Way, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2560 sqft
EMBASSIES DREAM: EXQUISITE TWNHSE IN LUXURY IN A LANSCPD ENCLAVE W/TENN CT & PLAYGRND IN THE HRT OF TYSONS, 2600+ SF, FIN GAR. REMODLED BTHS,MPLE KIT, GRAN W/SS APP JEN-AIR, VIKING, BOSCH, ISLND, SLATE FL & BKFST AREA. LR 12' CLG & BAY WNDW, SEP DR.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2909 CEDAREST ROAD
2909 Cedarest Road, Merrifield, VA
BEAUTIFUL BRICK SFH CLOSE TO VIENNA & DC METRO **5BED 3.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2809 LAFORA COURT
2809 Lafora Court, Merrifield, VA
All brick 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath townhome featuring a spacious living/dining area and bright kitchen. Walk-out basement includes a full bathroom, bedroom with french doors off the family room that lead out to a deck and fully fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2235 ABBOTSFORD DRIVE
2235 Abbotsford Drive, Oakton, VA
Welcome Home! You can't find a better rental for the price. Homeowner has lovely done so many extensive renovations you can't list them all. New Roof, Shutters, Gutters and Exterior Paint. New Interior and Exterior Doors, Windows and Insulation.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3064 WINTER PINE COURT
3064 Winter Pine Court, Oakton, VA
WALK TO VIENNA METRO! Well maintained TH with beautiful brick front and spacious floor plan. 3 finished levels with level walk out to deck and private wooded parkland. Walking distance to Metro Station, shopping, post office.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
3044 SILENT VALLEY DRIVE
3044 Silent Valley Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1056 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Lovely 3-level town-home with nice deck and fenced yard. Well maintained home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances, granite and much more. Great community and convenient location off Rt 50.
