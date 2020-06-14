Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

127 Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vienna renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14
Vienna
1 Unit Available
113 KINGSLEY ROAD SW
113 Kingsley Road Southwest, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1811 sqft
Sunny and bright all brick home. Updated baths and kitchen with built-in breakfast table. Hardwood floors on both levels. Fireplace in family room. Enjoy the beautiful backyard from the deck. Next to Vienna Woods Swim and Tennis club.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2927 ESPANA COURT
2927 Espana Court, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2002 sqft
Three Level Townhouse with 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Full Bathrooms In A Terrific Location,Minutes To Two Metro Stations (Vienna and Dunn Loring Metro), Moasic & PanAm Shopping Center, I66 & 495.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2577 sqft
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8324 2ND AVENUE
8324 2nd Avenue, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1434 sqft
TYSONS/VIENNA - Picture perfect 3BD/3.5BA single family home in a great neighborhood just minutes to Tysons Corner, Mosaic District, parks and W&OD Trail! Home boasts an eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DRIVE
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
Bright and cheerful unit in fantastic area--Walk to Metro rail. Two level unit with street level entrances from Centerboro or courtyard.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 33

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2602 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1750 sqft
Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 SARAH WOODS COURT
2200 Sarah Woods Court, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
STUNNING SPACIOUS FORMER MODEL W/BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURES GOURMET CENTER ISLAND KIT & BRKFST RM, FORMAL LR & DR, FR WITH FRENCH DOORS TO DECK OVERLOOKING WOODS, LIBRARY, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN & UPPER LEVEL, GREAT MBR SUITE W/LUXURY BATH,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9613 MASTERWORKS DRIVE
9613 Masterworks Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1530 sqft
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS END UNIT, in COUNTRY CREEK, 2 BLOCKS FROM VIENNA METRO, next to NOTTOWAY PARK. New hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Kitchen with double oven stove, granite counters. Master BR with walkin closet, whirlpool jacuzzi tub.

1 of 48

Last updated April 7
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
9271 Bailey Lane
9271 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1923 sqft
Stonehurst: Gorgeous 3 level brick townhome located off of Rte 50 - Enjoy stylish updates and exceptional convenience with this updated townhome near Fairfax Circle and the Vienna Metro.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors
Results within 5 miles of Vienna
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
68 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,745
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1082 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,444
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
City Guide for Vienna, VA

Greetings, Vienna, Virginia apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, your online apartment hunting headquarters! A scenic, well-kept, family-friendly little city situated on the doorstep of D.C., Vienna just may be the perfect place for peeps like you to call home. Are you just jonesin’ to reel in the apartment of your dreams in Vienna, Virginia? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darned sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thrown together b...

Having trouble with Craigslist Vienna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking to land a cheap apartment for rent in Vienna? What are you, a comedian? Luxury rentals are pretty much the only way to go in the city, and luxury, sadly, doesn’t come cheap. In fact, even the least expensive rentals in Vienna, VA come with pretty hefty price tags; multi-BR apartments and townhomes are likely to cost you two grand or more. Amenities at apartments in Vienna, fortunately, tend to be top of the line and frequently include modern appliances, gourmet kitchens with new cabinets, hardwood floors, patios, balconies, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, scenic views, gyms, clubhouses, laundry facilities, and more.

Planning to share living space with a furry four footed roommate by any chance? Pet-friendly apartments are usually slim pickings in Vienna, but you’ll be glad to know (you lucky dog), that a limited number of property managers do allow cats, dogs, fish, alligators, stingrays, and orca whales. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change (50 bucks minimum) if you’re a pet owner. Same goes for leasers in need of a furnished rental in Vienna or a short-term leasing deal.

Most apartment complexes in Vienna have at least a few vacancies year round. Luckily, move-in specials pop up frequently as well, so check back frequently for the best leasing deals on apartments in Vienna that the internet has to offer. Also, don’t forget to bring along the essentials – two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking info – when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Most property managers in the city run basic credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some skeletons in your leasing past, you’ll need a bona fide cosigner to seal the deal in Vienna.

A safe, family-friendly, conveniently located little city that’s frequently been called one of America’s best places to live, Vienna has a lot more going for it than crazy-cool apartment deals. So why delay? Start clicking away for your future stomping grounds, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vienna, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vienna renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

