apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:40 AM
208 Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
63 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Vienna
109 MOORE AVENUE SW
109 Moore Avenue Southwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Come home to the sought after Kingcrest neighborhood in the heart of Vienna. This 3BR/2BA home boasts updated Kitchen & bathrooms, windows & doors, basement level rec room and storage area, den.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW
1011 Moorefield Hill Grove SW, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No Showings at this time. Awesome opportunity. Adjacent to Vienna/ GMU Metro station and Nottoway Park! Within 1/4mile of Metro on a dedicated path. Large Townhome with 3levels,3BR, 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard. Wood floors.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
505 GIBSON DRIVE SW
505 Gibson Drive Southwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2392 sqft
Walk to Vienna Metro! Remodeled Kitchen 2016 with Viking Stove and Fridge, quartz counter-top. New dishwasher 2019. Open floor plan with huge island connect kitchen, living & dining areas.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
1013 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1013 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2154 sqft
Must wear face mask to visit the property- Best value in Tyson/Vienna. Fully renovated in 2019 with amazing and flexible floor plan. Gorgeous sun room overlooking large backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
80 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
19 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,932
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1045 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
29 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
26 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9233 BAILEY LN
9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1573 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1573 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1580 sqft
**Rarely Available**2-Level, 1580 Sq Ft Condo! The Largest Unit in This Community! On the Main Level You Will Find A Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, White Lower + Upper Cabinetry, Gas Range, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2149 sqft
Submit applications online through PPM at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1719 TYVALE COURT
1719 Tyvale Court, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1680 sqft
Best location in the heart of Tysons Corner! End Unit All Brick Townhouse! Beautifully Renovated in 2020! New Open Floor Plan, New Hardwood Floors , New Paint.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Dunn Loring
8415 HOLLIS LANE
8415 Hollis Lane, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1750 sqft
Available Aug. 1st. Well maintained 3-level 4 BD 3 1/2 BA home in the Heart of Tysons / Vienna, quiet neighborhood and convenient to major routes and W&OD trail. Hardwood floors main level, Master Bedroom with walk-in closets and updated bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1591 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1591 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1519 sqft
What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
2815 BALLIETT COURT
2815 Balliett Court, Merrifield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2228 sqft
Incredible chance to enjoy Mosaic District w Cool Eateries & Great Shopping! * Tysons & 2 Metros practically at your doorstep * Easy Access to I66, Airports * Handsome Brick End TH 4 BR, 2.5.
1 of 62
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Merrifield
2926 MAINSTONE DR
2926 Mainstone Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacant !! Available immediate to rent. 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 Full, 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Garage within couple of miles from Vienna , Dunn Loring Metros & Mosaic District. Lot of Natural light in the property.
1 of 7
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
3041 SOUTHERN ELM COURT
3041 Southern Elm Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WALK TO VIENNA METRO-or use bus service. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in sought after Circle Woods. Located with easy access to George Mason U, Vienna Metro, Pan Am. Shopping center shops, Blake Lane.
