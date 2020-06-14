Apartment List
/
VA
/
vienna
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

353 Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA with garage

Vienna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,706
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Tysons Central 7
86 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Side
1 Unit Available
8904 Ashgrove House Ln
8904 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1740 sqft
For Rent: 8904 Ashgrove House Ln - Open House 6/14/202 from 1 - 3 PM This Gorgeous Luxury Brick Front 2 car Garage Townhome is a must see. 3BR, 3.5BA Ashgrove model with 1st floor entry.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
West Side
1 Unit Available
8898 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8898 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1920 sqft
IMMACULATE TH W/2 CAR GARAGE THE HEART OF TYSONS CORNER!! MOVE-IN CONDITION! LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT - EASY COMMUTE TO DC/MD-CLOSE TO TOLL RD, 495 & 66.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2602 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9907 Corsica Street
9907 Corsica Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Spacious Contemporary Split-Level with 2 Car Garage - This elegant and unique 3-level split level home on a tranquil cul-de-sac backing to wooded parkland, walking distance to Flint Hill Elementary and Madison High School * Flawless hardwood floors

1 of 25

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
9521 BASTILLE STREET
9521 Bastille Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1506 sqft
$2450 / 2br - 1506ft2 - 2 BR/2BA + Den Luxury Condo 0.3 mi Vienna Metro Station (Fairfax, VA) (MetroWest)Located in Fairfax County and central to the DC area, is a luxurious 2 bedroom/2 bath +den condo only 0.3 miles from Vienna Metro.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Tysons Central 7
1 Unit Available
1650 SILVER HILL DRIVE
1650 Silver Hill Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1813 sqft
Welcome to The Verse. Tysons New Luxury Condos at The Boro, built for the Elite and Sophisticated.
Results within 5 miles of Vienna
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
City Guide for Vienna, VA

Greetings, Vienna, Virginia apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, your online apartment hunting headquarters! A scenic, well-kept, family-friendly little city situated on the doorstep of D.C., Vienna just may be the perfect place for peeps like you to call home. Are you just jonesin’ to reel in the apartment of your dreams in Vienna, Virginia? Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty darned sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve thrown together b...

Having trouble with Craigslist Vienna? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Looking to land a cheap apartment for rent in Vienna? What are you, a comedian? Luxury rentals are pretty much the only way to go in the city, and luxury, sadly, doesn’t come cheap. In fact, even the least expensive rentals in Vienna, VA come with pretty hefty price tags; multi-BR apartments and townhomes are likely to cost you two grand or more. Amenities at apartments in Vienna, fortunately, tend to be top of the line and frequently include modern appliances, gourmet kitchens with new cabinets, hardwood floors, patios, balconies, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, scenic views, gyms, clubhouses, laundry facilities, and more.

Planning to share living space with a furry four footed roommate by any chance? Pet-friendly apartments are usually slim pickings in Vienna, but you’ll be glad to know (you lucky dog), that a limited number of property managers do allow cats, dogs, fish, alligators, stingrays, and orca whales. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change (50 bucks minimum) if you’re a pet owner. Same goes for leasers in need of a furnished rental in Vienna or a short-term leasing deal.

Most apartment complexes in Vienna have at least a few vacancies year round. Luckily, move-in specials pop up frequently as well, so check back frequently for the best leasing deals on apartments in Vienna that the internet has to offer. Also, don’t forget to bring along the essentials – two forms of I.D., a list of previous residences, proof of income, and banking info – when you’re ready to submit a leasing app. Most property managers in the city run basic credit/background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have some skeletons in your leasing past, you’ll need a bona fide cosigner to seal the deal in Vienna.

A safe, family-friendly, conveniently located little city that’s frequently been called one of America’s best places to live, Vienna has a lot more going for it than crazy-cool apartment deals. So why delay? Start clicking away for your future stomping grounds, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vienna, VA

Vienna apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Vienna 1 BedroomsVienna 2 BedroomsVienna 3 BedroomsVienna Accessible ApartmentsVienna Apartments with Balcony
Vienna Apartments with GarageVienna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVienna Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVienna Apartments with Parking
Vienna Apartments with PoolVienna Apartments with Washer-DryerVienna Dog Friendly ApartmentsVienna Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBurke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAGlenmont, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia