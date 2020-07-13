/
pet friendly apartments
101 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA
59 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.
1 Unit Available
Vienna
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna. Condo has a Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet with professionally-installed shelving.
17 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
25 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
27 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
21 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
77 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,049
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.
1 Unit Available
2935 WATERFORD COURT
2935 Waterford Court, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2200 sqft
Multiple applications have been received. Landlord will review on Tuesday. Welcome to this brick townhouse in the Waterford neighborhood of Vienna. With 2,200 sq. ft.
24 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,632
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
26 Units Available
North Central
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
37 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,490
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,531
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
18 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
19 Units Available
North Central
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,616
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
45 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,481
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,718
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
25 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,235
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
