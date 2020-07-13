Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Vienna, VA with parking

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
59 Units Available
Old Courthouse
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
Vienna
Vienna Park
212 Cedar Ln SE, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-66 and Route 29. Luxury homes include a patio or terrace, in-room laundry facilities and modern kitchen appliances. Community features a business center, open parking and a pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
214 Locust St. SE, # 117
214 Locust Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
960 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath condo in Vienna - Renter's Warehouse Proudly Presents a 2-bedroom / 1-bathroom condo located in the heart of Vienna. Condo has a Master Bedroom with a large walk-in closet with professionally-installed shelving.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
265 COMMONS DRIVE NW
265 Commons Drive Northwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1320 sqft
Beautiful and charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 half bath town home featuring ceramic tiles in the kitchen and carpet on the upper and lower levels of the house. 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 1.6 miles to Vienna Metro station.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
1011 MOOREFIELD HILL GRV SW
1011 Moorefield Hill Grove SW, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No Showings at this time. Awesome opportunity. Adjacent to Vienna/ GMU Metro station and Nottoway Park! Within 1/4mile of Metro on a dedicated path. Large Townhome with 3levels,3BR, 3.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
115 FARDALE STREET SE
115 Fardale Street Southeast, Vienna, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3989 sqft
A real beauty in the heart of Vienna! Walk to Thoreau! This rambler has it all, updated kitchen & baths, mostly hardwood floors, 4 beds, 3 full baths, over 3100 sq. ft. on 2 levels. Two master suites, 1 upper, 1 lower.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
317 ADAHI ROAD SE
317 Adahi Road Southeast, Vienna, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
Well located home with 2 master bedrooms and 2 full bathroom available immediately for rent in the Town of Vienna on a private acre lot with plenty of parking! With over 2,500 sq. ft.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Vienna
505 GIBSON DRIVE SW
505 Gibson Drive Southwest, Vienna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2392 sqft
Walk to Vienna Metro! Remodeled Kitchen 2016 with Viking Stove and Fridge, quartz counter-top. New dishwasher 2019. Open floor plan with huge island connect kitchen, living & dining areas.
Results within 1 mile of Vienna
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Merrifield
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
27 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
21 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
77 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,049
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
9233 BAILEY LN
9233 Bailey Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available to move in on August 12th. No showing until July 1st( tenant occupied). 24 hours notice. 24 months (2 years)rent terms preferred.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1573 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1573 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1580 sqft
**Rarely Available**2-Level, 1580 Sq Ft Condo! The Largest Unit in This Community! On the Main Level You Will Find A Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, White Lower + Upper Cabinetry, Gas Range, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2149 sqft
Submit applications online through PPM at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Merrifield
3030 TALKING ROCK DR
3030 Talking Rock Drive, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming 3 bed 1.5 bath townhouse in conveniently located Covington! Hardwood floors on main level gleam. Open floor plan with bright white kitchen and dining room with a sliding door lead to the fenced-in backyard with a patio and shed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1591 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1591 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1519 sqft
What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2905 BLEEKER STREET
2905 Bleeker Street, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1441 sqft
** Gorgeous 2 bedroom + Den/2 bath condominium** 1 BLOCK TO VIENNA METRO! Sunny 2nd level home + balcony. Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ 42" maple cabinets, tile backsplash, granite counters, pantry & S/S appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
9416 COLONADE DR
9416 Colonade Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Sun filled brick front 3 BE 3.5 BA end unit town-home. Two car garage with two additional driveway parking spaces. Renovated upscale kitchen with granite counter tops, s/s appliances, island open to family room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
West Side
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Tysons Central 7
1650 SILVER HILL DR
1650 Silver Hill Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1480 sqft
NEW Luxury Condo in Tysons~ walkable community, The Boro. This stunning space comes FULLY furnished with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, expansive views, gourmet kitchen, large pantry and island, spacious layout, 2 parking garage spaces, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vienna, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vienna apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

