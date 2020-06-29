All apartments in Springfield
7224 BONA VISTA CT
7224 BONA VISTA CT

7224 Bona Vista Court · No Longer Available
Location

7224 Bona Vista Court, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Fresh Paint, New Carpet * Well Kept Home with screened in Porch - 2 miles to Franconia/Springfield Metro * Family Room with built-ins, wood floor & wood burning Fireplace * Fenced Backyard * Shed * No Smokers * Pets Case by Case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have any available units?
7224 BONA VISTA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have?
Some of 7224 BONA VISTA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7224 BONA VISTA CT currently offering any rent specials?
7224 BONA VISTA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7224 BONA VISTA CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 7224 BONA VISTA CT is pet friendly.
Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT offer parking?
Yes, 7224 BONA VISTA CT offers parking.
Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7224 BONA VISTA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have a pool?
No, 7224 BONA VISTA CT does not have a pool.
Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have accessible units?
No, 7224 BONA VISTA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7224 BONA VISTA CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7224 BONA VISTA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7224 BONA VISTA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
