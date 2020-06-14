/
1 bedroom apartments
132 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
776 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL
6081 Deer Ridge Trail, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4073 sqft
Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
690 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
46 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
5905 KINGSFORD ROAD
5905 Kingsford Road, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
676 sqft
Very nice quiet condo . ** Built in bookcases In the Living room** French door to Private Patio ** Overlooking trees.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
The Mark
100 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
710 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria community. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Offers trash valet, shuffleboard, pool table, game room and Internet access.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Groveton
4 Units Available
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Bailey House
3407 Moray Ln, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
868 sqft
Great location in the Falls Church neighborhood, close to grocery stores, I-395, 7 Corners and local schools. Apartments feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
650 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
5 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,936
907 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,679
844 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
791 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
814 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Bennington Crossings
441 N Armistead St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
806 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly Alexandria apartment community. Near local farmers' markets and community gardens. Includes kitchen appliances, A/C and walk-in closets. Community gym and swimming pool. On-site parking for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brookville - Seminary Valley
40 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
847 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,543
885 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
