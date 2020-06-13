Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:40 AM

279 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY
6305 Willowfield Way, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3210 sqft
Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6569 FORSYTHIA STREET
6569 Forsythia Street, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2950 sqft
This home is spectacular! You will be in love with the moment you walk inside! Stunning Charleston Collection Home just hit the market in Springfield!!! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2900 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5805 FLANDERS STREET
5805 Flanders Street, Springfield, VA
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
3900 sqft
Brick front colonial built in 2006. Beautiful sun light filled 5BR, 4BA w/ all the bells & whistles. Over 3900 SQFT. Features newer carpet in all bedrooms, granite counter, SS.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE
6739 Bostwick Drive, Springfield, VA
8 Bedrooms
$4,200
3535 sqft
Rent-to-own, lease-option, lease-purchase, owner-financing considered with option / purchase period no later than 2 years out. No assignable contracts. One-of-a-kind huge 8-BR/4.5-BA multi-generational home massively remodelled in 2005.

1 of 76

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2252 sqft
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
7412 HOGARTH ST
7412 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious and updated ONE LEVEL living! One stoplight to 495 HOT lanes via Braddock Road. Multiple shopping, restaurant and dining options nearby. Bright open floorplan with hardwoods. Family Room addition expands living space. Level lot with deck.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1862 sqft
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6511 COACHLEIGH WAY
6511 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1812 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome - backs to trees for privacy - 2 parking spots - wonderful community and mature landscaping. Large living area/open floor plan on main level. Gorgeous dark stained hardwoods on the main level.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Welcome Home! 7718 Gromwell Court is located in the sought-after community of Daventry! The Lovely Colonial Townhome is a MUST SEE! Highlighted by Beautiful Landscaping, this Eton Model Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths, 1 Car

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8003 BETHELEN WOODS LANE
8003 Bethelen Woods Lane, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1980 sqft
Three level townhouse sought after Bethelen Woods. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Newer carpet. Spacious master bedroom with en suite.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Springfield, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Springfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

