3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:28 AM
250 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1319 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1230 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY
6305 Willowfield Way, Springfield, VA
Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6534 MILVA LANE
6534 Milva Lane, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6534 MILVA LANE in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6517 MILVA LANE
6517 Milva Lane, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2045 sqft
Welcome to a lovely, spacious, light-filled end-unit townhouse with hardwood floors, airy bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and dual vanities. Cozy gas fireplace in rec room.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6569 FORSYTHIA STREET
6569 Forsythia Street, Springfield, VA
This home is spectacular! You will be in love with the moment you walk inside! Stunning Charleston Collection Home just hit the market in Springfield!!! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2900 sq. ft of living space.
1 of 76
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1437 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6511 COACHLEIGH WAY
6511 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1812 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome - backs to trees for privacy - 2 parking spots - wonderful community and mature landscaping. Large living area/open floor plan on main level. Gorgeous dark stained hardwoods on the main level.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
6573 SAND WEDGE COURT
6573 Sandwedge Court, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1594 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - - PINECREST TOWNHOME! THREE LEVEL 3BR 3FULL BATHS 1/1/2 BATH. JUST OFF LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE AND CLOSE TO I-395, I-495 AND SHOPPING. EAT-IN KITCHEN LARGE STEP-DOWN LIVING ROOM. SEP DINING ROOM.LARGE FAMILY ROOM ON LL WITH FIREPLACE.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7718 GROMWELL COURT
7718 Gromwell Court, West Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7718 GROMWELL COURT in West Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6915 TRESTLE COURT
6915 Trestle Court, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2098 sqft
Spacious 3BR 3.5BA TH with over 2,000 SF of living space. Huge master bedroom with two closets. Light filled kitchen with space to eat-in. Full bathroom in finished basement with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Backs to woods.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.
