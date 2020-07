Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed courtyard parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal pet friendly

An established neighborhood in West Springfield, Springfield Gardens Apartments offers a unique combination of an excellent location that is close to major transportation routes and value because Springfield Gardens is affordably priced. Located off Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield Gardens is minutes from I-495 and I-395/95 as well as Springfield Mall featuring Macy's, J. C. Penny, and Target and a variety of restaurants. Springfield Gardens' generously sized sun filled rooms, ample closet space, color coordinated kitchens feel spacious and comfortable. If you are seeking a community with an excellent commuting location that offers spacious and comfortable residences, make Springfield Gardens your choice!