Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:23 PM

Saratoga Square

7816 Rolling View Ln · (703) 997-1324
Location

7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA 22153

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7713-202 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,802

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7719-204 · Avail. now

$1,791

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 7704-203 · Avail. now

$1,873

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 7718-203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,924

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saratoga Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
bike storage
coffee bar
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
Located in the heart of Springfield, Virginia, Saratoga Square offers a variety of modern one and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious apartments feature washer and dryers, upgraded appliances, walk-in closets, and wood-burning fireplaces. Saratoga Square raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a beautiful clubhouse, 24/7 internet cafe, fitness center, and bark park. Conveniently located next to I-95, Fairfax County Parkway, Rolling Road, and Franconia/Springfield Metro Station, Saratoga Square makes commuting easy. You are only minutes to Fort Belvoir, Fort Myer, Northern Virginia Community College, and The Pentagon. Tour today and make Saratoga Square- HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Trash: $5/unit; Water is charged based on number of occupants
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
limit: 2 dogs maximum
rent: $50/ month per cat
restrictions: No aggressive breeds (Pit-bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Doberman Pincher)
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Reserved parking: 1 space per apartment.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saratoga Square have any available units?
Saratoga Square has 6 units available starting at $1,791 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Saratoga Square have?
Some of Saratoga Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saratoga Square currently offering any rent specials?
Saratoga Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saratoga Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Saratoga Square is pet friendly.
Does Saratoga Square offer parking?
Yes, Saratoga Square offers parking.
Does Saratoga Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Saratoga Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Saratoga Square have a pool?
Yes, Saratoga Square has a pool.
Does Saratoga Square have accessible units?
No, Saratoga Square does not have accessible units.
Does Saratoga Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saratoga Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Saratoga Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Saratoga Square has units with air conditioning.
