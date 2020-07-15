Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar guest parking hot tub lobby

Located in the heart of Springfield, Virginia, Saratoga Square offers a variety of modern one and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious apartments feature washer and dryers, upgraded appliances, walk-in closets, and wood-burning fireplaces. Saratoga Square raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a beautiful clubhouse, 24/7 internet cafe, fitness center, and bark park. Conveniently located next to I-95, Fairfax County Parkway, Rolling Road, and Franconia/Springfield Metro Station, Saratoga Square makes commuting easy. You are only minutes to Fort Belvoir, Fort Myer, Northern Virginia Community College, and The Pentagon. Tour today and make Saratoga Square- HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.