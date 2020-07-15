Amenities
Located in the heart of Springfield, Virginia, Saratoga Square offers a variety of modern one and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious apartments feature washer and dryers, upgraded appliances, walk-in closets, and wood-burning fireplaces. Saratoga Square raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a beautiful clubhouse, 24/7 internet cafe, fitness center, and bark park. Conveniently located next to I-95, Fairfax County Parkway, Rolling Road, and Franconia/Springfield Metro Station, Saratoga Square makes commuting easy. You are only minutes to Fort Belvoir, Fort Myer, Northern Virginia Community College, and The Pentagon. Tour today and make Saratoga Square- HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.