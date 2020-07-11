/
apartments with washer dryer
282 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA with washer-dryer
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
7213 GILES PLACE
7213 Giles Place, Springfield, VA
8 Bedrooms
$3,400
5132 sqft
The beautiful 8 bedroom and 5 full bath sun-drenched colonial home located in a nice quiet neighborhood offers 5132 SQ FT of luxury living, new washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and stove.
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.
5806 FLANDERS STREET
5806 Flanders Street, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2947 sqft
Spacious 3BR/1.5BA townhome style "duplex living" conveniently located to I-95. Unit considered the North Side Unit (on the right). Open main level living. Beautifully updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.
5805 FLANDERS STREET
5805 Flanders Street, Springfield, VA
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
3900 sqft
Brick front colonial built in 2006. Beautiful sun light filled 5BR, 4BA w/ all the bells & whistles. Over 3900 SQFT. Features newer carpet in all bedrooms, granite counter, SS.
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL
6081 Deer Ridge Trail, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4073 sqft
Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System.
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,248
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
North Springfield
7511 ELGAR STREET
7511 Elgar Street, North Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL HOME IN NORTH SPRINGFIELD 4 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS, UPDATED GREAT KITCHEN WITH NEW SS APPLIANCES CABINETS REFINISHED, GRANITE COUNTERS , SEP DINING RM GOING OUT TO SCREEN IN SUNROOM, LARGE PATIO FOR GRILLING , FENCE IN YARD, LOWER
6323 MERLE PL
6323 Merle Place, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This charming, light-filled, 3 BR, 2 Full Baths, split level is situated on a gorgeous over-sized .26+ acre lot with great curb appeal. Enjoy the private and serene setting in the fully fenced rear yard with a custom covered deck.
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans.
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
6142 CINNAMON CT
6142 Cinnamon Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Light-filled, immaculate 3 level end Town House with 2 car garage. Spacious and bright, inviting foyer with gleaming hardwood floors opens to gracious living room with bay and palladium windows enhanced with plantation blinds.
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE
7870 Azalea Cove Terrace, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2256 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades.
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
7795 BALLSTON DRIVE
7795 Ballston Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
2861 sqft
Large fully furnished home for rent in an unbeatable central location in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted.
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
5310 ARAPAHO LANE
5310 Arapaho Lane, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1503 sqft
Large bedroom with private bathroom for rent in beautiful 3BR home. Large kitchen with open living and dining area-fully furnished. Currently two others live in the house. Shared Garage and Driveway for parking.
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
