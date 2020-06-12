/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
117 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
49 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7700-E LEXTON PL #64
7700 Lexton Pl, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Top floor! Light and bright 2 BR 2 BA condo in immaculate condition. Skylight and vaulted ceiling in living room. Freshly painted. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Washer and dryer inside unit. Spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B
5958 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Foxchase Apartments
47 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1115 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
76 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1179 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
19 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
996 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Columbia Forest
23 Units Available
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
London Park Apartments
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
44 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1161 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:00pm
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Merrifield
25 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Mount Vernon
13 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Fairlington - Shirlington
41 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
980 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
