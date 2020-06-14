Apartment List
146 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1230 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
7412 HOGARTH ST
7412 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious and updated ONE LEVEL living! One stoplight to 495 HOT lanes via Braddock Road. Multiple shopping, restaurant and dining options nearby. Bright open floorplan with hardwoods. Family Room addition expands living space. Level lot with deck.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5125 CLINTON ROAD
5125 Clinton Road, Lincolnia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1352 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE
7574 Woodstown Drive, Newington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1872 sqft
Relax and enjoy this recently renovated (2018), tranquil retreat in the heart of bustling Fairfax county! The property is located just minutes from major military bases such as Fort Belvior, the Pentagon, NRO (9-14 m), and the Engineering Proving

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
North Springfield
1 Unit Available
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:14am
$
Merrifield
51 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
254 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
7 Units Available
Brookville Townhomes
5402 Taney Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
900 sqft
Quiet townhome community with easy access to I-395. Gorgeous hardwood flooring in each unit, granite countertops and convenient in-unit laundry. 24-hour maintenance is provided, and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,268
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,490
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Brookville - Seminary Valley
39 Units Available
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1047 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,275
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
City Guide for Springfield, VA

The waves ring out their crashing refrain / They know not why they sing / I have seen the mermaids singing each to each / I do not think they will sing to me." (- Saintly Rows, "The Potomac")

Located in Northern Virginia, Springfield is just a short 10-mile drive up the highway from the historic Potomac River. A suburb of Washington, D.C., Springfield's population hovers just above 30,000 humans, and unfortunately, no mermaids. At least, none have been reported as of yet. The proximity to the capital makes the greater Springfield area much busier.

Having trouble with Craigslist Springfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Springfield, VA

Finding an apartment in Springfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

