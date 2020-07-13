/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
175 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
979 sqft
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5806 FLANDERS STREET
5806 Flanders Street, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2947 sqft
Spacious 3BR/1.5BA townhome style "duplex living" conveniently located to I-95. Unit considered the North Side Unit (on the right). Open main level living. Beautifully updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
8 Units Available
Park Place at Van Dorn
6001 Archstone Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1389 sqft
Welcome to Park Place at Van Dorn, an apartment community in Alexandria, VA.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4613 Columbia Rd
4613 Columbia Rd, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3300 sqft
4613 Columbia Rd Available 08/01/20 Spacious Beauty Large Yard - Large and spacious 5 bedroom 3 bathroom 3380 sq. ft. single-family home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE
6644 Elk Park Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1320 sqft
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 COZY TOWNHOUSE IN FRANCONIA COMMONS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, CARPETING ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7804 HARROWGATE CIR #D
7804 Harrowgate Circle, West Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Top floor! Light and bright! Well maintained 2 Bed/ 2 Baths. Beautiful kitchen with Silestone Countertop, Updated Appliances & maple cabinets. FR DR, LR with vaulted ceiling, window seat, bumped out windows filling the room with sunlight.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7710 LEXTON PL #88
7710 Lexton Place, West Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
Apply online at https://www.longandfoster.
1 of 15
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
North Springfield
5412 MOULTRIE ROAD
5412 Moultrie Road, Ravensworth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1308 sqft
Renovated kitchen and baths,all new appliances,granite counter,stainless steel appliances,glass back splash,ceramic floor in bath and sunroom.Fireplace between dining/living room.Fenced yardEasy access to 495,walk to shopping center. 3 bedroom,1.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6261 HARBIN DRIVE
6261 Harbin Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1948 sqft
Commuter's DREAM! Minutes from 495, 395, 95. Close to Springfield Mall and Kingstowne. This townhouse offers ample living space, a private backyard and deck, a 2-car attached garage, and a luxurious master bathroom.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6401 Nice Pl
6401 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
6401 Nice Pl Available 09/01/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Garage. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this Beautiful, move-in ready end unit TH conveniently located near the metro, shopping, and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
46 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
13 Units Available
Columbia Forest
55 Hundred
5500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1177 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, elevator, concierge and game room. Residents also enjoy in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Located a short drive from Bailey's Branch Park and Leesburg Pike Plaza.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,341
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
The Encore
2215 N Pickett St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1160 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with expansive floor plans, patios and sunrooms. Located close to the Pentagon City Metro Station and 5 miles to DC via I-395.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
31 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,683
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Similar Pages
Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringfield 3 BedroomsSpringfield Apartments with BalconySpringfield Apartments with Garage
Springfield Apartments with GymSpringfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSpringfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with PoolSpringfield Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VA