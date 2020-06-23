VIRTUAL APPTS ONLY Location, Location, Location, Spacious 3 bedroom house with tons of storage. Bathrooms re-tiled. New tile in basement. Close to restaurants, shopping, 95, commute to D.C. or to any bases.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7212 GORMEL DRIVE have any available units?
7212 GORMEL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
What amenities does 7212 GORMEL DRIVE have?
Some of 7212 GORMEL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7212 GORMEL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7212 GORMEL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.