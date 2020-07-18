All apartments in Springfield
6829 LOIS DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6829 LOIS DRIVE

6829 Lois Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6829 Lois Drive, Springfield, VA 22150

Amenities

LOCATION ,Location. Nice House located in Springfield Area , 3 Bedrooms , 2 Full Bath , the price is for Main level floor only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE have any available units?
6829 LOIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, VA.
Is 6829 LOIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6829 LOIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 LOIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6829 LOIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6829 LOIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
