1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

**WELCOME TO RESTON**END UNIT T/H**GLEAMING HARDWOODS**UPDATED KITCHEN**OPEN FLOORPLAN**BRAND-SPAKIN' NEW BATHROOMS!!**CLOSET SPACE GALORE**SOAK UP NATURE: FRONT DECK + BACK PATIO + PRIVATE BALCONY OFF MASTER**NEW DOCK AT LAKE THOREAU**WALK TO N'HOOD POOL**METRO IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER**SOUTH LAKES SHOPPING CENTER w RED'S TABLE+SAFEWAY+STARBUCKS+CAFE SANO**APPLY ONLINE AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM (type in property address)**