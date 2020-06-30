1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER

**WELCOME TO RESTON**END UNIT T/H**GLEAMING HARDWOODS**UPDATED KITCHEN**OPEN FLOORPLAN**BRAND-SPAKIN' NEW BATHROOMS!!**CLOSET SPACE GALORE**SOAK UP NATURE: FRONT DECK + BACK PATIO + PRIVATE BALCONY OFF MASTER**NEW DOCK AT LAKE THOREAU**WALK TO N'HOOD POOL**METRO IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER**SOUTH LAKES SHOPPING CENTER w RED'S TABLE+SAFEWAY+STARBUCKS+CAFE SANO**APPLY ONLINE AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM (type in property address)**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
