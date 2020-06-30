All apartments in Reston
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:15 AM

1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER

1944 Winterport Cluster · No Longer Available
Location

1944 Winterport Cluster, Reston, VA 20191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
**WELCOME TO RESTON**END UNIT T/H**GLEAMING HARDWOODS**UPDATED KITCHEN**OPEN FLOORPLAN**BRAND-SPAKIN' NEW BATHROOMS!!**CLOSET SPACE GALORE**SOAK UP NATURE: FRONT DECK + BACK PATIO + PRIVATE BALCONY OFF MASTER**NEW DOCK AT LAKE THOREAU**WALK TO N'HOOD POOL**METRO IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER**SOUTH LAKES SHOPPING CENTER w RED'S TABLE+SAFEWAY+STARBUCKS+CAFE SANO**APPLY ONLINE AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM (type in property address)**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER have any available units?
1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reston, VA.
How much is rent in Reston, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER have?
Some of 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER currently offering any rent specials?
1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER pet-friendly?
No, 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reston.
Does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER offer parking?
Yes, 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER offers parking.
Does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER have a pool?
Yes, 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER has a pool.
Does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER have accessible units?
No, 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER does not have accessible units.
Does 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1944 WINTERPORT CLUSTER has units with dishwashers.

