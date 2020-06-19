9648 25th Bay St

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Beautiful home located in the award winning East Beach area of Norfolk! Warm sea breezes, community events, fitness center, pool, and even a community dog park awaits you! This lovely home features tons of bright natural light, an open kitchen layout, Garage with built in racks and storage system, dual zoned heat and AC, manicured courtyard, Automatic Night lighting system and a short walk to the marina for deep water access. Come see this home today before it's gone. Fees are as follows $60.00 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more.