9648 25th Bay St

9648 25th Bay Street · (952) 470-8888
Location

9648 25th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA 23518
East Ocean View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful home located in the award winning East Beach area of Norfolk! Warm sea breezes, community events, fitness center, pool, and even a community dog park awaits you! This lovely home features tons of bright natural light, an open kitchen layout, Garage with built in racks and storage system, dual zoned heat and AC, manicured courtyard, Automatic Night lighting system and a short walk to the marina for deep water access. Come see this home today before it's gone. Fees are as follows $60.00 per adult applicant. Lease prep fee of $150.00 due at lease signing. Pets welcome with screening and one time pet fee per pet between $250-$350.00. *Required $35 Monthly Tenant Benefit Package provides for amenities such as air filters delivered to your doorstep every month, coverage under our Master Renters Insurance Policy, 24 hr maintenance call service, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9648 25th Bay St have any available units?
9648 25th Bay St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 9648 25th Bay St have?
Some of 9648 25th Bay St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9648 25th Bay St currently offering any rent specials?
9648 25th Bay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9648 25th Bay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9648 25th Bay St is pet friendly.
Does 9648 25th Bay St offer parking?
Yes, 9648 25th Bay St does offer parking.
Does 9648 25th Bay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9648 25th Bay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9648 25th Bay St have a pool?
Yes, 9648 25th Bay St has a pool.
Does 9648 25th Bay St have accessible units?
No, 9648 25th Bay St does not have accessible units.
Does 9648 25th Bay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9648 25th Bay St does not have units with dishwashers.
