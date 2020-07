Icon Norfolk Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator 24hr gym pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit guest suite internet access lobby online portal package receiving pool table wine room yoga

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



Impeccable Design Built Just For You. 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Options. Find your inspiration at Icon Norfolk, newly re-imagined from a high-rise built at the height of the city's flourishing banking industry to an opulent residence in the heart of Downtown Norfolk. Rich culture, fresh energy and charming city blocks are waiting outside your door, filled with swanky shops, distinctive dining experiences and experiences in every direction. Just one block off the water, your Main Street address places you in the heart of the city and on the edge of the Elizabeth River waterfront with the NEON arts district, historic Freemason and Town Point Park all just a short stroll away.



*Income restrictions may apply to select apartments