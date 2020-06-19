Rent Calculator
10219 BENS WAY
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10219 BENS WAY
10219 Bens Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
10219 Bens Way, Manassas, VA 20110
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath with an unfinished basement great for storage. New Hardwood and Laminate. In a great location close to everything Manassas has to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10219 BENS WAY have any available units?
10219 BENS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time.
Manassas, VA
.
What amenities does 10219 BENS WAY have?
Some of 10219 BENS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 10219 BENS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10219 BENS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 BENS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10219 BENS WAY is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Manassas
.
Does 10219 BENS WAY offer parking?
No, 10219 BENS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10219 BENS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10219 BENS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 BENS WAY have a pool?
No, 10219 BENS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10219 BENS WAY have accessible units?
No, 10219 BENS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 BENS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10219 BENS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10219 BENS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10219 BENS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
