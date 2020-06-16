Barrington Park Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court courtyard dog park parking playground bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access new construction

Located in the heart of Manassas, Virginia, Barrington Park offers a variety of modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious apartment homes feature three-sided fireplaces, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, balconies, and garage options. Barrington Park raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a comfortable courtyard, picnic areas, basketball court, playground, and bark park. Our community provides easy access to VA-28, I-66, VRE-Manassas Park Stations, Prince William Parkway, Wellington Station Shopping Center, and Prince William County Fairgrounds. Tour today and make Barrington Park - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.