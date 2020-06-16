All apartments in Manassas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Barrington Park Apartments

10275 Dorchester Pl · (703) 997-1409
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA 20110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 315BPC · Avail. Sep 9

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 269DP · Avail. Sep 4

$2,087

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 371LP · Avail. Aug 27

$2,137

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1137 sqft

Unit 300BPC · Avail. now

$2,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1314 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 361BPC · Avail. now

$2,348

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1423 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barrington Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
new construction
Located in the heart of Manassas, Virginia, Barrington Park offers a variety of modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious apartment homes feature three-sided fireplaces, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, balconies, and garage options. Barrington Park raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a comfortable courtyard, picnic areas, basketball court, playground, and bark park. Our community provides easy access to VA-28, I-66, VRE-Manassas Park Stations, Prince William Parkway, Wellington Station Shopping Center, and Prince William County Fairgrounds. Tour today and make Barrington Park - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $75 per married couple
Deposit: $500 or $87.50 Sure Deposit
Additional: Water: 1br: $35/month, 2br: $40/month; Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds, lizards
fee: $360 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers
Parking Details: Detached garage included with lease on select units; Attached garage included with lease on select units; Open free parking on a surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barrington Park Apartments have any available units?
Barrington Park Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Barrington Park Apartments have?
Some of Barrington Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barrington Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Barrington Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barrington Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Barrington Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Barrington Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Barrington Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Barrington Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barrington Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barrington Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Barrington Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Barrington Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Barrington Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Barrington Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barrington Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Barrington Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Barrington Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
