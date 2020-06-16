Barrington Park Apartments

Amenities
Located in the heart of Manassas, Virginia, Barrington Park offers a variety of modern one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious apartment homes feature three-sided fireplaces, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, balconies, and garage options. Barrington Park raises the bar on upscale living even further by offering a comfortable courtyard, picnic areas, basketball court, playground, and bark park. Our community provides easy access to VA-28, I-66, VRE-Manassas Park Stations, Prince William Parkway, Wellington Station Shopping Center, and Prince William County Fairgrounds. Tour today and make Barrington Park - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.