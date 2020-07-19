Beautiful light filled 2-story home in Herndon! Entire property recently updated!. New paint and carpet throughout. Expansive back deck with fenced rear yard. Trash included in county taxes. Vacant and ready for move in! Fireplace is decorative.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 812 FALL PLACE have?
Some of 812 FALL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
