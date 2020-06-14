272 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA with garage
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a place named for a heroic naval commander who went down with his ship after saving more than 150 passengers, then Herndon, Virginia is your sort of town. Named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, this town also served as a settlement for Northern soldiers returning to the land they’d conquered after the Civil War.
Don’t be singing “Dixie” on arrival because some of Herndon’s 23,000+ residents can still trace their roots to those soldiers from the North. Only a ten-minute trip from Dulles International Airport, people will find the town one of the more convenient places to live in if they travel frequently. Named as the 34th Best Small Town in the United States by CNN Money in 2011, major employers like Verizon, AOL and Microsoft are all nearby.
Herndon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.