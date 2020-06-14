Apartment List
272 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA with garage

Herndon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 Unit Available
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2457 sqft
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.

1 Unit Available
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2428 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.

1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

1 Unit Available
12915 ALTON SQUARE
12915 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new.

1 Unit Available
12913 ALTON SQUARE
12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg.
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
$
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.

1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.
City Guide for Herndon, VA

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a place named for a heroic naval commander who went down with his ship after saving more than 150 passengers, then Herndon, Virginia is your sort of town. Named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, this town also served as a settlement for Northern soldiers returning to the land they’d conquered after the Civil War. 

Don’t be singing “Dixie” on arrival because some of Herndon’s 23,000+ residents can still trace their roots to those soldiers from the North. Only a ten-minute trip from Dulles International Airport, people will find the town one of the more convenient places to live in if they travel frequently. Named as the 34th Best Small Town in the United States by CNN Money in 2011, major employers like Verizon, AOL and Microsoft are all nearby. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Herndon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Herndon, VA

Herndon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

