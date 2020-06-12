198 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA

/
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
53 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
8 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
$
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
42 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
12911 ALTON SQUARE
12911 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1065 sqft
Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
12915 ALTON SQUARE
12915 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
12913 ALTON SQUARE
12913 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Welcome to 12913 Alton Square #411, The Cresent at Worldgate where Location means everything.This Rare well kept 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Windsor Condo is in a Secure Elevator Bldg.
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
46 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
