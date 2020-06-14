233 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA with hardwood floors
If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a place named for a heroic naval commander who went down with his ship after saving more than 150 passengers, then Herndon, Virginia is your sort of town. Named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, this town also served as a settlement for Northern soldiers returning to the land they’d conquered after the Civil War.
Don’t be singing “Dixie” on arrival because some of Herndon’s 23,000+ residents can still trace their roots to those soldiers from the North. Only a ten-minute trip from Dulles International Airport, people will find the town one of the more convenient places to live in if they travel frequently. Named as the 34th Best Small Town in the United States by CNN Money in 2011, major employers like Verizon, AOL and Microsoft are all nearby.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Herndon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.