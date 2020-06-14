233 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12919 Alton Sq #119
12919 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
12919 Alton Sq #119 Available 07/01/20 Convenient Worldgate location - Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom spacious home with lots of light and style. Fully equipped kitchen, sparkling hardwood floors, and gorgeous neutral carpets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2457 sqft
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace
22886 Chestnut Oak Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2300 sqft
Townhome. Great Location. Double Car Garage. Easy access to Dulles airport, Dulles Mall, new metro rail (Silver Line), Herndon Park-and-Ride, easy access to toll road 267, few miles to shopping/dinning spots.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13032 Greg Roy Ln
13032 Greg Roy Lane, McNair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2966 sqft
Spacious Townhouse near Herndon-Monroe - Property Id: 292387 Close to Herndon-Monroe Bus Transit/Metro Station. Style and Luxury define this 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom with 2 car garage Townhouse built in 2003.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2174 sqft
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2166 CAPSTONE CIRCLE
2166 Capstone Circle, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1730 sqft
Stunning 4 lvl end unit IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Dual masters + 3rd BR/BA on UL2. Updated throughout w/new roof & interior paint. Updated kitchen with 2years new stainless appliances, tile back splash, and flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,380
2193 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.
City Guide for Herndon, VA

If you’ve ever dreamed of living in a place named for a heroic naval commander who went down with his ship after saving more than 150 passengers, then Herndon, Virginia is your sort of town. Named for Commander William Lewis Herndon, this town also served as a settlement for Northern soldiers returning to the land they’d conquered after the Civil War. 

Don’t be singing “Dixie” on arrival because some of Herndon’s 23,000+ residents can still trace their roots to those soldiers from the North. Only a ten-minute trip from Dulles International Airport, people will find the town one of the more convenient places to live in if they travel frequently. Named as the 34th Best Small Town in the United States by CNN Money in 2011, major employers like Verizon, AOL and Microsoft are all nearby. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Herndon? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Herndon, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Herndon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

