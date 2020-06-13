/
108 Cheap Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,541
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
41 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
22 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,481
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
1 Unit Available
12915 ALTON SQUARE
12915 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
Sought after Worldgate condo on the 4th floor! Just shy of 1,000 square feet, this two-bedroom, one full bath unit has the space you need. Recently painted to make the condo fresh and new.
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
36 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
12958 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12958 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious, top-floor condo is in a great location and community. Features include open living/dining/kitchen & balcony. The kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances & handy pantry! One large bedroom w/ huge closet.
1 Unit Available
1710 ABERCROMBY COURT
1710 Abercromby Court, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright open top floor unit with a fireplace and a balcony. Spacious living room opens to dining area and kitchen. Maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.
1 Unit Available
12945 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12945 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryson At Woodland Park! 1 bedroom 1bath Penthouse Unit! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen, granite counter tops, large 1 bedroom w/walk-in closet. Gas Fireplace & balcony facing trees for privacy.
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.
1 Unit Available
12909 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12909 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, welcoming corner home has a curved balcony. Available June 15, this spacious 813 sq ft 1 Bedroom condo with plenty of natural light. Second parking space available for lease.
1 Unit Available
12900 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12900 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
556 sqft
Beautiful Lower Level Corner Unit at the Bryson At Woodland Park. Unit was freshly painted, newer carpet, 813 sq 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a wrap around balcony. Roomy Kitchen and large Storage area inside Unit/w W/D.
