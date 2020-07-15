/
studio apartments
24 Studio Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
48 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,746
579 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Results within 5 miles of Herndon
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
56 Units Available
BLVD Reston Station
1908 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,595
579 sqft
Located directly on a transit stop, your new home places you at the corner of comfort and convenience. This pet-friendly, upscale community offers garage parking and stylish interiors to compliment your metro lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,574
546 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
118 Units Available
Vy/Reston Heights
11830 Sunrise Valley Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,685
670 sqft
Modern-industrial apartments with open floorplans, natural light and high-end finishes. Connected to on-site restaurants, cafes and meeting spots. Walking distance to Reston Town Center Metro and close to hiking and biking trails.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
22611 MARKEY CT #112
22611 Markey Court, Loudoun County, VA
Studio
$2,000
Awesome 1600 Sq Ft warehouse with loading dock on the ground level. There are one office space and separate storage. (Full Service Lease) Easy Access to Rte. 28 and Rte. 606, Minutes to Dulles Airport, Sterling, Ashburn and Reston.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE
1920 Association Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
$31,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1920 ASSOCIATION DRIVE in Reston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Herndon
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
35 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,489
725 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
28 Units Available
North Central
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,579
605 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
21 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,518
488 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,517
562 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
54 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,680
556 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,509
559 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
17 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
31 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,546
573 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
134 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G
2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA
Studio
$2,340
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia.
