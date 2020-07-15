The Point at Monroe Place

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 non-refundable for 1 pet; $750 non-refundable for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
restrictions: There is no weight limit, breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $60/month per dog.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Controlled access parking garage with covered and uncovered parking available! Covered Garage Parking: $50 per vehicle per month Uncovered Garage Parking: 1 space is free, additional vehicles $50 per vehicle per month.