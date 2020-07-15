All apartments in Herndon
The Point at Monroe Place
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

The Point at Monroe Place

2300 Woodland Crossing Dr · (703) 991-7535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to $1,000 OFF your first month's rent and waived amenity fees for a limited time only! *Must be a 12+ month lease
Location

2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA 20171

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 117 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Point at Monroe Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
key fob access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
concierge
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Discover style, balance and unparalleled convenience at The Point at Monroe Place. Close to everywhere you need to be, find your next apartment home just minutes from the area’s leading tech companies with great shopping, dining and outdoor recreation right outside your doorstep including a Harris Teeter market. Choose from spacious one or two bedroom apartments offering both style and comfort with smart technology, keyless entry, quality finishes, walk-in closets and more. Plus, take advantage of our pool and sundeck, fitness facility, rooftop terrace and covered parking. We also offer complimentary shuttle service to the nearby Metro Silver Line. Enjoy the best of everything at The Point at Monroe Place and enjoy the good life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee, $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 non-refundable for 1 pet; $750 non-refundable for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
restrictions: There is no weight limit, breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $60/month per dog.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Controlled access parking garage with covered and uncovered parking available! Covered Garage Parking: $50 per vehicle per month Uncovered Garage Parking: 1 space is free, additional vehicles $50 per vehicle per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Point at Monroe Place have any available units?
The Point at Monroe Place has 18 units available starting at $1,555 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Point at Monroe Place have?
Some of The Point at Monroe Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Point at Monroe Place currently offering any rent specials?
The Point at Monroe Place is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1,000 OFF your first month's rent and waived amenity fees for a limited time only! *Must be a 12+ month lease
Is The Point at Monroe Place pet-friendly?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place is pet friendly.
Does The Point at Monroe Place offer parking?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place offers parking.
Does The Point at Monroe Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Point at Monroe Place have a pool?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place has a pool.
Does The Point at Monroe Place have accessible units?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place has accessible units.
Does The Point at Monroe Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place has units with dishwashers.
Does The Point at Monroe Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Point at Monroe Place has units with air conditioning.
