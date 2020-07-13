/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
256 Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
14 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,373
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,458
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
57 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
43 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,633
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1256 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
45 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$2,072
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,584
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
26 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
34 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,529
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2204 Westcourt Lane #114
2204 Westcourt Lane, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2204 Westcourt Lane #114 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Longwood Model Condo!! - Rarely available 1 bedroom/1 bath, entry-level “Longwood” model with keyed front lobby.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
12911 ALTON SQUARE
12911 Alton Square, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1065 sqft
Completely remodeled and roomy 1140sf condo in the heart of Herndon's tech giants. Nestled off a wooded path, close to public transportation (3 miles to Reston metro!) and Dulles airport.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
510 WORCHESTER STREET
510 Worchester Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1750 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well-maintained 4BR home featuring upgraded kitchen w/adjoining family room, dining room with walk-out to deck, separate laundry room, fenced rear yard, attached garage and more.
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
46 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,496
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
30 Units Available
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,695
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
36 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,592
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
59 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
50 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,650
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
87 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1316 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Similar Pages
Herndon 1 BedroomsHerndon 2 BedroomsHerndon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHerndon 3 BedroomsHerndon Accessible ApartmentsHerndon Apartments under $1,400Herndon Apartments under $1,600Herndon Apartments under $1,800
Herndon Apartments with BalconyHerndon Apartments with GarageHerndon Apartments with GymHerndon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHerndon Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHerndon Apartments with ParkingHerndon Apartments with PoolHerndon Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA