Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill internet access media room package receiving yoga elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments game room green community key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Live in style. Live with ease. Live a life of convenience. Station on Silver's incredible Herndon location in the Dulles Corridor provides access to whatever transportation mode you'd prefer-major highways, the metro line, or Dulles International Airport. With exceptional finishes and sophisticated details, your sleek and modern apartment is perfect for your contemporary lifestyle. Chic, yet comfortable living areas. Thoughtfully-designed green spaces. Tons of top-quality amenities. An extensive resident event calendar. It's everything you've wanted, and much more. Living at Station on Silver means living with more time to focus on what matters and what is truly important to you. So relax. You've arrived. SCHEDULE AN IN PERSON TOUR WITH A LEASING PROFESSIONAL, CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY), OR PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!