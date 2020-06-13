/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
134 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Herndon, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1232 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
$
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1691 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1248 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1369 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
751 CENTER STREET
751 Center Street, Herndon, VA
751 Center Street Herndon VA 20170.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
851 COLVIN COURT
851 Colvin Court, Herndon, VA
Come and see this beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom, single family home with garage with long driveway located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Herndon. Enjoy having two living rooms on the first floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,
Results within 1 mile of Herndon
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1306 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
45 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,217
1465 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,082
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Harrison at Reston Town Center
1800 Jonathan Way, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,197
1467 sqft
Upscale living at its finest means hardwood floors, granite counters, a patio or balcony and ample storage space. These stunning, luxury apartments feature bountiful community spaces, including shuffleboard and a car charging station.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
97 Units Available
Signature
11850 Freedom Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,670
1614 sqft
Great location downtown, close to Presidents Park and Hyatt Park. Residents enjoy units with large windows, pendant lighting and stainless steel appliances. Community includes fitness center, courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated October 23 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.
