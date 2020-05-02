All apartments in Franconia
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY

5950 Kimberly Anne Way · No Longer Available
Location

5950 Kimberly Anne Way, Franconia, VA 22310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New SS refrigerator, stove, DW & microwave. 2-LVL top floor unit. Cathedral ceilings in BDRMS. HW floors throughout, 2-sided gas FP. Separate LR & DR. Balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have any available units?
5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
What amenities does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have?
Some of 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY offer parking?
No, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have a pool?
No, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5950 KIMBERLY ANNE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

