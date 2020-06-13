/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6511 COACHLEIGH WAY
6511 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1812 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome - backs to trees for privacy - 2 parking spots - wonderful community and mature landscaping. Large living area/open floor plan on main level. Gorgeous dark stained hardwoods on the main level.
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
**** Please Contact nice Tenant to schedule showing **** Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, .
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6425 FLEET DRIVE
6425 Fleet Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
910 sqft
3 bed 1 bath rambler shed for additional storage. Excellent location minutes to Kingstowne 495/395/95 Springfield town center and Franconia metro station. New fence and paint. No pets no smokers.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6030 KATELYN COURT
6030 Katelyn Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1876 sqft
Beautiful light and bright end unit brick townhome.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6260 DUBIN DR
6260 Dublin Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2525 sqft
See the virtual tour at: https://tours.gemshotsmedia.com/idx/666612 This lovingly cared for home has it all. Perfect location minutes to Fort Belvoir, NGA, Metro, shopping, and major highways. Hardwood floors on most of main level.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6419 Nice Place - 1
6419 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1885 sqft
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Former model, 2200+ sq ft 4 level garage TH w/3 bdrms each w/own full bath. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite & 42" cabinets. Main level hdwd flrs, crown moulding, chair rail, built in bookcase/ent ctr, interior sprinkler system.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
6556 PARISH GLEBE LANE
6556 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1600 sqft
Fantastic well maintained town home in popular Island Creek. Nice open floor plan, hardwood floor. Huge kitchen with breakfast room with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walkout basement and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,202
1227 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,268
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
255 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1319 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1437 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
