pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
183 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE
6644 Elk Park Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1320 sqft
6644 ELK PARK CIRCLE Available 08/01/20 COZY TOWNHOUSE IN FRANCONIA COMMONS - OPEN FLOOR PLAN. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL, CARPETING ON THE UPPER LEVEL.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6261 HARBIN DRIVE
6261 Harbin Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1948 sqft
Commuter's DREAM! Minutes from 495, 395, 95. Close to Springfield Mall and Kingstowne. This townhouse offers ample living space, a private backyard and deck, a 2-car attached garage, and a luxurious master bathroom.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6401 Nice Pl
6401 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
6401 Nice Pl Available 09/01/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Garage. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this Beautiful, move-in ready end unit TH conveniently located near the metro, shopping, and I-495.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
$
61 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
242 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,926
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
London Park Apartments
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
1 of 10
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
7417 SALFORD COURT
7417 Salford Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1680 sqft
STUNNING UPDATED BUXTON MODEL IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE~FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5271 BALLYCASTLE CIRCLE E
5271 Ballycastle Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1920 sqft
Luxury town home in Kingstown-exquisite master suite/bath 2400 sq ft-hardwood floors on main level-breakfast room w/ gas fireplace-2 car garage. Great floor plan. Kitchen and family room combo. Great condition.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7025 BENTLEY MILL PLACE
7025 Bentley Mill Place, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1990 sqft
Available for occupancy starting 9/10/20! Gorgeous home in Kingstowne. Hardwood floors. Soaring ceiling in living room with gas fireplace. French doors to deck. Exquisite master suite - master bath with soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6133 Bricker Ln
6133 Bricker Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Kingstowne/Alexandria. The house features gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level. Spacious living room includes separate area for dining table.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
5974 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
5974 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2732 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2.55BA 4-LVL TOWNHOME W/ GAR. IN KINGSTOWNE..NEWER KIT W/ GRANITE, SS APPL, TILE FLR. W/ ADJACENT FAM. RM..LIV. RM & SEP FORMAL DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ LOFT & FP..REC RM W/ FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO PATIO & PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD..
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill
5206 Ninian Ave
5206 Ninian Avenue, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,795
Charming Ranch/Rambler on almost 0.5 Acres on a quiet Arden Acres cul-de-sac with fully fenced yard! 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, sauna, and a fabulous lower level with a built-in bar, perfect for entertaining. Newly renovated throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7234 Lensfield Ct
7234 Lensfield Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2100 sqft
7234 Lensfield Ct Available 08/16/20 Fabulous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in sought after Kingstowne - Welcome home to this beautiful three bedroom town home in the heart of sought after Kingstowne, Virginia! Available for move in mid August! Open floor
