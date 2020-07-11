/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM
286 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE
7870 Azalea Cove Terrace, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2256 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7708 HAYNES POINT WAY
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1117 sqft
Welcome to Cardinal Place Condominiums within the gorgeous Island Creek Community with all of the amenities you are looking for. This wonderful Top Floor unit that has been Tastefully Renovated & Maintained throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6030 KATELYN COURT
6030 Katelyn Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1876 sqft
Beautiful light and bright end unit brick townhome.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,467
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
54 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
14 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,813
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
10 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
14 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,636
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
9 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
London Park Apartments
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
205 YOAKUM PARKWAY
205 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fullyl Furnished condo at the Watergate at Landmark. Unbelievable, tastefully decorated, and ready to move into July 1. 1 huge bedroom with large Den/Office. Remodeled Kitchen and baths. Only thing missing is a mattress in the bedroom.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
London Park Apartments
5911 Edsall Rd #211
5911 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1002 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this attractive 2 bed 2 bath condominium right off Edsall Rd and 1 Assigned parking space and also only minutes away from 395/495/95, commuting to DC is a Breeze! The home features
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center. Access to gym, multiple pools and other amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
301 REYNOLDS STREET S
301 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1041 sqft
ADORABLE AND SPACIOUS 2 LEVEL CONDO WITH PRIVATE BALCONY. ONE OF THE LARGEST UNITS IN THE DEVELOPMENT. MAIN ENTRY FOYER AND STORAGE CLOSET ON BEDROOM LEVEL WITH FULL BATH. NEUTRAL DECOR, LARGE WINDOWS AND PLUSH CARPET.
Similar Pages
Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranconia 3 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with BalconyFranconia Apartments with Garage
Franconia Apartments with GymFranconia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with PoolFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA