Apartment List
/
VA
/
franconia
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

280 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1862 sqft
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6511 COACHLEIGH WAY
6511 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1812 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 level townhome - backs to trees for privacy - 2 parking spots - wonderful community and mature landscaping. Large living area/open floor plan on main level. Gorgeous dark stained hardwoods on the main level.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B
5958 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6030 KATELYN COURT
6030 Katelyn Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1876 sqft
Beautiful light and bright end unit brick townhome.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6260 DUBIN DR
6260 Dublin Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2525 sqft
See the virtual tour at: https://tours.gemshotsmedia.com/idx/666612 This lovingly cared for home has it all. Perfect location minutes to Fort Belvoir, NGA, Metro, shopping, and major highways. Hardwood floors on most of main level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
6419 Nice Place - 1
6419 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1885 sqft
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Former model, 2200+ sq ft 4 level garage TH w/3 bdrms each w/own full bath. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite & 42" cabinets. Main level hdwd flrs, crown moulding, chair rail, built in bookcase/ent ctr, interior sprinkler system.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
London Park Apartments
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,681
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
London Park Apartments
24 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Franconia, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Franconia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranconia 3 BedroomsFranconia Accessible ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balcony
Franconia Apartments with GarageFranconia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with PoolFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Cheap PlacesFranconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranconia Furnished ApartmentsFranconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America