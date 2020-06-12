/
2 bedroom apartments
184 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5958 FOUNDERS HILL DR #101B
5958 Founders Hill Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Welcome to 5958 Founders Hill Drive Unit 101B.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 05:48pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
888 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
980 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
Edlandria
6198 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
900 sqft
Minutes away from Washington, these homes have designer flooring, fully-equipped kitchens and plush carpeting for effective soundproofing. Residents have access to free parking and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
256 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
London Park Apartments
1 Unit Available
5911 Edsall Rd #211
5911 Edsall Road, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1002 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this attractive 2 bed 2 bath condominium right off Edsall Rd and 1 Assigned parking space and also only minutes away from 395/495/95, commuting to DC is a Breeze! The home features
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
307 YOAKUM PARKWAY
307 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1064 sqft
Amzing Views from 16 Foot Balcony in the Clouds. Modern and Bright looking . Watergate at Landmark is located inside the "Beltway" and is on 36 Beautifully Landscaped & Gated Acres.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
301 S REYNOLDS ST #412
301 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1041 sqft
Available early July. PLEASE wear protective masks and gloves when touring. Great 2 level two bedroom condo with 1034 square feet. Perfect location with easy access to 395 and Old Towne. Van Dorn Metro is a 10 minute drive.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1157 sqft
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
