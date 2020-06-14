165 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with hardwood floors
Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.
Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franconia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.