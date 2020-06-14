Apartment List
165 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franconia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 Unit Available
6633 CREEK POINT WAY
6633 Creek Point Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1704 sqft
Appointment only !! Call Nice tenant !!Magnificent brick-front end-unit townhouse with 2-car garage! New A/C unit and dual zone thermostat. New Hardwood floors in foyer,DR & KIT. Sunken LR has huge bay window.

1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 Unit Available
5789 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE
5789 Valley View Drive, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
3256 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC.

1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 Unit Available
6727 SULLIVAN WAY
6727 Sullivan Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1638 sqft
Huge 3 level-townhome with walk out basement! 3BEDS and 3.

1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.

1 Unit Available
6556 PARISH GLEBE LANE
6556 Parish Glebe Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1600 sqft
Fantastic well maintained town home in popular Island Creek. Nice open floor plan, hardwood floor. Huge kitchen with breakfast room with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Fully finished walkout basement and 1 car garage.
Verified

$
62 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

London Park Apartments
26 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

253 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

$
19 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

London Park Apartments
6 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.

Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6464 SUTCLIFFE DR
6464 Sutcliffe Drive, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Welcome to 6464 Sutcliffe Drive, a stunning brick-front 2-car garage end-unit townhome in sought-after Kingstowne. This warm and welcoming home features an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.

1 Unit Available
203 YOAKUM PARKWAY
203 Yoakum Parkway, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST REDUCED - A MUST SEE IN ALEXANDRIA Talk about a Room with a view on the 11th floor~ Impeccable 1-Bedroom condo in Alexandria~ Hardwood floors throughout~ Updated Kitchen~ Washer & Dryer in unit~ Electric, Gas, Water, Sewer plus the community

1 Unit Available
6004 JOUST LANE
6004 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen.

1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.

Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.

1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.

1 Unit Available
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY
6305 Willowfield Way, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3210 sqft
Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates.
City Guide for Franconia, VA

Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franconia, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franconia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

