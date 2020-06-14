165 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with hardwood floors

Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby.