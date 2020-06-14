/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM
108 Furnished Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
7312 CRESTLEIGH WAY
7312 Crestleigh Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1212 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED townhome (unfurnished opt.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
London Park Apartments
2 Units Available
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
205 YOAKUM PARKWAY
205 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fullyl Furnished condo at the Watergate at Landmark. Unbelievable, tastefully decorated, and ready to move into July 1. 1 huge bedroom with large Den/Office. Remodeled Kitchen and baths. Only thing missing is a mattress in the bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL
6081 Deer Ridge Trail, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4073 sqft
Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System.
Results within 5 miles of Franconia
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Fort Belvoir
4 Units Available
Haven Fort Belvoir
9190 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,470
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
780 sqft
Affordable luxury living in a pristine neighborhood. Elegantly furnished with granite counters. Pool, gym and more. Conveniently located minutes from the South Gate of Fort Belvoir, Potomac Mills Outlet Mall and Tackett's Mill.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln, Newington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,684
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
996 sqft
Neighborhood community just minutes from Fort Belvoir, Newington, and downtown Washington, D.C. Pet-friendly 2-bedroom apartments welcome military service professionals. Modern granite counters, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Easy access to Fairfax County Parkway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nauck
18 Units Available
Io Piazza by Windsor
2727 S Quincy St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1632 sqft
Luxurious units include vaulted ceilings, exposed concrete accents and granite countertops. Community has cyber cafe, pet-friendly grounds and sundeck with grills. Located just seconds from I-395 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
75 Units Available
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,464
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1488 sqft
Ten beautiful floor plans to choose from offering ceiling fans and granite counters. Enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and dog park. Located close to Del Ray Farmer's Market and the Village at Shirlington.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Fairlington - Shirlington
33 Units Available
Delancey at Shirlington Village
4220 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,780
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1103 sqft
Experience new luxury at Delancey at Shirlington Village. Recently renovated apartments have been transformed with the latest luxury amenities. Clubroom, wet bar and e-Lounge are on-site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Barcroft
25 Units Available
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,450
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
London Park Apartments
28 Units Available
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Fairlington
1 Unit Available
1819 KENWOOD AVENUE
1819 Kenwood Avenue, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1204 sqft
Vacant and ready to show... Spectacular top floor condo in sought after Kingsgate community. Open floor plan, nine feet ceiling with custom moldings and three sided fireplace.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nauck
1 Unit Available
2232 South Randolph Street
2232 South Randolph Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1418 sqft
Condo has been completely redone since it was bought. Close to Shirlington Village and 395. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/arlington-va?lid=12892901 (RLNE5408465)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
1 Unit Available
2251 Eisenhower Ave
2251 Eisenhower Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
791 sqft
Available immediately! $1600 a month (negotiable) This posting is for a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom 8th floor apartment in Carlyle Place Apartment at Alexandria.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lincolnia
1 Unit Available
4513 Highland Green Court
4513 Highland Green Court, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
Fully furnished apartment Family room bedroom full bathroom and small kitchen 10 to 15 minutes from the Pentagon and Fort Myer. 20 minutes from Ft.
Similar Pages
Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranconia 3 BedroomsFranconia Accessible ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balcony
Franconia Apartments with GarageFranconia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with PoolFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA