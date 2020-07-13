Apartment List
/
VA
/
franconia
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

324 Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franconia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6772 MORNING RIDE CIR
6772 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Welcome to 6772 Morning Ride Circle. Walk to the pool, playground and sports courts from this wonderful 5 bedroom, 3.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6539 COACHLEIGH WAY
6539 Coachleigh Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Welcome to 6539 Coachleigh Way. This brick-front 3-bedroom, 3.5 - bath townhome in desirable Amberleigh backs to a wooded preserve. It's super-close to the Springfield Metro, Fort Belvoir two town centers and just down the street from Wegmans.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6158 OLD BRENTFORD CT
6158 Old Brentford Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Welcome to 6158 Old Brentford Court, a delightful 3-bedroom townhouse located in highly desirable Manchester Lakes.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6261 ALFORTH AVENUE
6261 Alforth Avenue, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1320 sqft
This townhouse is AWESOME!! Inside is LIKE NEW!! BRAND NEW TRANE HVAC SYSTEM just recently Installed.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7870 AZALEA COVE TERRACE
7870 Azalea Cove Terrace, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2256 sqft
Spacious and beautifully maintained brick front end unit townhome overlooking mature trees with numerous upgrades.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7029 BARBARA ROAD
7029 Barbara Road, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION ! LOCATION! WALT TO SPRINGFIELD METRO.CLOSE TO SPRINGFIELD MALL.CLOSED TO KINGSTOWN CENTER.INSTALLED NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR, NEW CABINET,NEW SS.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6629 HUNTER CREEK LANE
6629 Hunter Creek Lane, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1720 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in Island Creek situated right next to Central Park like open trees of green area with ample of guest parking, Huge Gourmet Kitchen, Bedrooms, Baths, . Great Master suit w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6030 KATELYN COURT
6030 Katelyn Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1876 sqft
Beautiful light and bright end unit brick townhome.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
6419 Nice Place - 1
6419 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1885 sqft
COMMUTER'S DREAM! Former model, 2200+ sq ft 4 level garage TH w/3 bdrms each w/own full bath. Spacious kitchen w/island, granite & 42" cabinets. Main level hdwd flrs, crown moulding, chair rail, built in bookcase/ent ctr, interior sprinkler system.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6261 HARBIN DRIVE
6261 Harbin Drive, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1948 sqft
Commuter's DREAM! Minutes from 495, 395, 95. Close to Springfield Mall and Kingstowne. This townhouse offers ample living space, a private backyard and deck, a 2-car attached garage, and a luxurious master bathroom.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6380 VICTOR GRAY CT
6380 Victor Gray Court, Franconia, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6380 Victor Gray Court an amazing brick front, 2-car garage single family home nestled perfectly at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the lovely Windsor Knoll community.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6414 FLEETSIDE CT
6414 Fleetside Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to 6414 Fleetside Court, a spacious brick-front townhouse backing to trees in the conveniently-located Fleetside community. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths and a 1-car garage.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6401 Nice Pl
6401 Nice Pl, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2300 sqft
6401 Nice Pl Available 09/01/20 Beautiful End Unit Townhome with Garage. - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this Beautiful, move-in ready end unit TH conveniently located near the metro, shopping, and I-495.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
53 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1040 sqft
Close to the Van Dorn Metrorail. Beautiful apartments with balconies, carpeting, large windows and lots of storage space. Available furnished. On-site fitness center, pool and community room. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,412
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
44 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1183 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,626
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
19 Units Available
London Park Apartments
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,334
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,858
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
$
61 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,526
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,512
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
City Guide for Franconia, VA

Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franconia, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franconia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranconia 3 BedroomsFranconia Apartments with BalconyFranconia Apartments with Garage
Franconia Apartments with GymFranconia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with PoolFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Cheap PlacesFranconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranconia Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America