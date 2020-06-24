All apartments in Fairfax
3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

3858 University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3858 University Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GREAT COMMUNITY IN HEART OF FFX CITY! Mature arching trees and brick sidewalks distinguish this private Georgetown style neighborhood. Great location close to shopping & entertainment. Freshly painted interior! Gleaming hardwoods thru main & upper levels*Huge rooms*Finished basement family room w/walkout to deck*Brick raised hearth FP**Sep. laundry room*Loads of space*FOUR BEDROOMS*Updated kitchen*MINIMUM one year lease*NO PETS, NO SMOKING*Call LA for rental instructions and online application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have any available units?
3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax, VA.
What amenities does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have?
Some of 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax.
Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
