3858 UNIVERSITY DRIVE

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

GREAT COMMUNITY IN HEART OF FFX CITY! Mature arching trees and brick sidewalks distinguish this private Georgetown style neighborhood. Great location close to shopping & entertainment. Freshly painted interior! Gleaming hardwoods thru main & upper levels*Huge rooms*Finished basement family room w/walkout to deck*Brick raised hearth FP**Sep. laundry room*Loads of space*FOUR BEDROOMS*Updated kitchen*MINIMUM one year lease*NO PETS, NO SMOKING*Call LA for rental instructions and online application